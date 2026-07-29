HELP Scott get his life back and his daughter Lisa

My name is Scott Williamson. I was born on March 11, 1979, and for most of my life I tried to do what I believed was right. At 18 years old, I joined the Army and served in Iraq during the early 2000s. Like many soldiers, I left home young and full of purpose, but I came back carrying things inside me that never really left.

A lot of people think war ends when you come home. For some of us, it doesn’t like me and i drink my pain away. I was a family man once in my life.

I struggle every day with PTSD from what I experienced overseas and ive been sober for 2 years when i was always used to drinking to solve my problems. There are nights I barely sleep because of nightmares. Loud noises make me panic which is why i lost 3 apartments so far being kicked out. Some days I completely shut down mentally. I’ve tried medications and treatment, but the truth is, when life keeps knocking you down over and over, it becomes hard to stay consistent with anything.

Still, through all the pain in my life, I always had one reason to keep going — my daughter Lisa.

Lisa is 14 years old now, and she means absolutely everything to me. Being her father is the greatest thing that ever happened to me. I still remember teaching her how to ride a bike, hearing her laugh at silly jokes, and the way she used to run and hug me when I came home. She gave me purpose when I felt lost.

But over time, my struggles started affecting every part of my life and her mother left me and i was stuck and heart broken.

I lost jobs because of my mental health even though i stopped drinking. Bills piled up. My relationship with Lisa’s mother fell apart. Eventually, things got so bad financially and emotionally that I lost my home completely. Then the hardest thing that’s ever happened to me happened — Lisa’s mother moved to Italy and took my daughter with her.

The day my daughter left broke me in ways I can’t fully explain. Til this day it hurts and i got to share my story even though i was ashamed to speak on this for the public to see.

I felt like I lost the last piece of my heart and i know she misses me. I dont have a phone anymore so i ask people to help or even if its to use their phones for a sec. This one lady was kind enough to help me get this information on this platform and get a pic of me that you guys see and I'm grateful for her. You may be thinking why he wants so much and its so i don't ever have to deal with this again its enough to get me back and situated for good.

Now I’m living in a tent in the woods random spots in and out near Reston Virginia area. I use to live in Fairfax that's where my last townhouse was that i lost completely in 2023 and been on street ever since. I sometimes get a hotel if i get enough money to last a few days or so just to relax but soon as i cant pay they kick me out. Im trying to survive day by day. Some nights were cold but its summer now so i can move different and stay warm at least. Some nights I sit awake hearing every sound around me because my PTSD keeps my mind on edge, so i stay away from people most the time. I don’t have stability anymore only 3 outfits i switch up in and a book bag. I don’t have a real support system and like most people just rather not deal with me even when i fought for this country no one cares anymore. I just wake up every morning trying to figure out how to survive another day.

I never imagined my life would end up here after serving my country.

But I’m not writing this for pity.

I’m writing this because I’m trying desperately not to give up.

I want help getting back on my feet. I want help getting stable housing, proper mental health support, and a chance to rebuild my life. Most importantly, I want the chance to be a father to my daughter again. I don’t want Lisa growing up thinking her dad stopped fighting for her. I know we get things like this a lot but if your reading this i hope you see that i want to change for the better even if it means my last breath im going to try, I cant even go in stores sometimes because i smell so bad it makes people look at me funny. I hope you guys see this since im not online or have excess all the time but i make ways and with all this said anything would be a blessing for me at this time in my life but i want my life back. Im sorry for even asking but i have no other options and moving around So for whoever cares i appreciate you and hope you read my story.

Every day I carry a picture of her in my backpack. Every single day I think about making her proud again. I know I’ve made mistakes. I know I’m struggling. But I also know I still have love in my heart, and I still believe there’s hope if someone is willing to give me a chance.

If you’re reading this, I’m simply asking for compassion and support during the darkest chapter of my life. Whether it’s a donation, resources, encouragement, or simply sharing my story, anything helps more than you know.

I served my country proudly. Right now, I’m just trying to survive long enough to rebuild myself and hopefully reconnect with the little girl who means the world to me.

Thank you for taking the time to hear my story.

— Scott Williamson