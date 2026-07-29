Help Scooby Walk Again

Scooby, our loving and friendly companion, was seriously injured after getting outside one evening while our back door was being repaired. When we found him, he was in severe pain and unable to properly use his back leg.

After emergency veterinary examinations, the vet confirmed that Scooby suffered major hip trauma, possibly from being hit by a vehicle or an animal attack. He now urgently needs surgery and ongoing treatment to recover and walk comfortably again.

The estimated cost of Scooby’s surgery and medical care is around $4,000 USD, and this unexpected emergency has created a huge financial burden for our family.

Scooby is more than a pet — he is family. He fills our home with love, loyalty, and joy every day, and we want to give him the best possible chance at recovery.

Any donation, no matter the amount, will help cover Scooby’s surgery, veterinary bills, medications, and recovery care. If you are unable to donate, please consider sharing Scooby’s story.

Thank you so much for your kindness, support, and prayers for Scooby’s recovery. ❤️🐾