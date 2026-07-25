Help Us Save Scooby After Devastating Accident

Scooby is a young dog with so much life ahead of him, and our family is asking for help after a devastating accident. Scooby dug out from under the fence and ran onto Grafton Road in Brunswick, where he was hit by a car. The driver did try to slow down and swerve, but the impact caused severe injuries.

Scooby suffered a fractured jaw, a fractured pelvis, and a fractured femur in three places. He now needs emergency surgery and extensive veterinary care to have a chance at recovery. The cost of treatment is estimated at $15,000.

My brother and his fiancée are young and working hard, but this unexpected expense is far beyond what they can manage alone. They love Scooby deeply and do not want to give up on him, but covering these costs would create a serious financial hardship and make it difficult to keep up with everyday expenses.

Scooby is still young, full of love, and deserves the chance to heal and live a happy life. Any donation, no matter the amount, will go directly toward his surgery and recovery. If you are unable to donate, please consider sharing this fundraiser and keeping Scooby in your thoughts.

Thank you so much for helping give Scooby a second chance.



