Help Save Unit

HELP SAVE Husband’s Storage





After the loss of my husband, I have faced many financial hardships due to trusting family members and friends.

I have been working hard long hours with being sick. My employer never would pay on time the last 3 paychecks I never received. So I lost everything my home my car. And I have never in my life been in this situation.





I will be honest—this has been the worst time of my life. I have supported myself comfortably had savings and in a short period of time lost everything! I am someone who believes in faith and kindness, and it has been painful to reach out for help and feel like I have had nowhere to turn. It takes a lot for me to reach out and ask but I finally got the forage to ask and to my shock there isn’t many others that help. Which shocked me. I have not received help, and I feel very alone in this situation.









I am currently at risk of losing my remaining storage unit due to unpaid fees. This unit contains very important and irreplaceable items, including my late husband’s death certificate, our life photos, and essential personal and legal documents.





I am asking for help to keep this storage unit from being lost. Any donation, no matter how small, would truly make a difference and help me protect these important belongings while I work toward stability.





Thank you for your kindness, prayers, and support.



