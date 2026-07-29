GiveSendGo Logo
Fundraiser Image

Help Save Toms River First Aid Squad

Goal$250,000 USD
Raised$230 USD

Fundraiser created byCharlie Silver

Fundraiser funds will be received by Toms River First Aid Squad Inc

Help Save Toms River First Aid Squad

For 95 years, a dedicated team of volunteers has answered the call in Toms River. Since 1931, Toms River First Aid Squad has been the independent, all-volunteer EMS agency in the Historic Downtown section of Toms River NJ, delivering professional, courteous, and skilled emergency medical services to our neighbors when every second counts.

We’ve never asked for much — just the chance to serve. And in 2026, even as volunteerism continues to decline across America and right here in New Jersey, we accepted 25 brand-new members who are stepping up to keep our tradition alive. These new volunteers represent hope and fresh energy for our community.

But hope alone can’t pay the bills.

Our coffers are nearly depleted. We don’t have money for basic uniforms, equipment, or the everyday supplies these dedicated volunteers need to do the job safely and professionally. Even more critical — we currently operate with just one ambulance. To continue serving Toms River reliably, especially during overlapping emergencies, we urgently need two additional ambulances.

Without them, response times will suffer. Without proper gear, our volunteers are stretched thin. After nearly a century of selfless service, we risk losing the very squad that has been there for every heart attack, car accident, and family emergency in our town.

This is more than just a funding shortage — it’s a fight to keep a 95-year-old piece of American history alive.

Will you help us save Toms River First Aid Squad?

Your donation today will:

  1. Equip our 25 new volunteers with the uniforms and basics they need to serve proudly
  2. Help fund the two additional ambulances our squad desperately requires
  3. Keep this all-volunteer squad running strong for the next 95 years

Every dollar stays local. Every contribution directly supports your neighbors who answer the call 24/7 — for free.

Humanity has always come together in tough times. This is one of those times.

Please donate what you can, share this story, and help us keep our ambulances rolling for another century.

Thank you for helping save our squad.

Toms River First Aid Squad • All-Volunteer • Since 1931

Recent Donations

Updates

Prayer Requests

Click the Pray button to let the fundraiser owner know you are praying for them.

Fundraisers Near Me

Medical
Facial Reconstruction Surgery
Raised: $240 USD
Goal: $10,000 USD
Facial Reconstruction Surgery

Hello my name is Joe I was born with severe facial deformities. I am also missing a leg, deformed hand and I can only see out of one eye. I have had m...

Loading...

Current Events
Help Support Independent Media
Raised: $3,548 USD
Goal: $40,000 USD
Help Support Independent Media

I run this totally solo. No corporate money, no narrative to push, and no playing both sides just to keep everyone happy.When you chip in here, you ar...

Loading...

Emergency
Help Us Keeps Our Home
Raised: $195 USD
Goal: $4,032 USD
Help Us Keeps Our Home

Help Us Keep Our HomeI'm reaching out because I'm in one of the hardest situations I've ever faced, and I truly need help.I have been approved for an...

Loading...

Family
Home for Babu & Rama
Raised: $2,400 USD
Goal: $14,000 USD
Home for Babu & Rama

Hi everyone, I am setting up an online fundraiser for the purpose of building a small house for Babu and Rama, a long lost neighbour of mine from Indi...

Loading...

Community
Help Costume MYPT's Youth Production of Patience!
Raised: $440 USD
Goal: $2,000 USD
Help Costume MYPT's Youth Production of Patience!

Methuen Young People’s Theatre is delighted to present Gilbert and Sullivan’s Patience this year—a production that MYPT last staged in 34 years ago!Br...

Loading...

Community
Faith in Action: Feeding Our Community
Raised: $185 USD
Goal: $1,000 USD
Faith in Action: Feeding Our Community

Hi, we’re Hannah and Emilio.For years, God has placed a deep calling on our hearts to serve those experiencing homelessness throughout Springfield, Ho...

Loading...

Medical
The First Non-Rolling Foam Roller: Help Launch It!
Raised: $8,550 USD
Goal: $75,000 USD
The First Non-Rolling Foam Roller: Help Launch It!

The Foam Roller That Doesn't Roll™ is our motto describing our simple novel home and gym exercise devices designed to fix the problems of rolling off...

Loading...

Medical
Standing with Holly in Her Breast Cancer Journey
Raised: $18,925 USD
Goal: $25,000 USD
Standing with Holly in Her Breast Cancer Journey

First and foremost, we are asking for your prayers.As Holly begins her journey through a breast cancer diagnosis, our greatest hope is not found in a...

Loading...

Medical
Support Family Along during Recovery from Surgery
Raised: $260 USD
Goal: $5,000 USD
Support Family Along during Recovery from Surgery

Hello my name is Allison and I have been out of work since November due to a new diagnosis of epilepsy. I will be undergoing brain surgery the first w...

Loading...

Family
Rebuilding After Stroke, Loss & Hardship
Raised: $150 USD
Goal: $3,000 USD
Rebuilding After Stroke, Loss & Hardship

Help Me Through This Difficult SeasonMany of you know me through my writing, music, fiber arts, or our fellowship in Christ. Asking for help is not so...

Loading...

See More Fundraisers

GiveSendGo

The place where help and hope go hand-in-hand.

Start a GiveSendGoSupport GiveSendGo
Border Curve