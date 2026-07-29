Help Save Toms River First Aid Squad

For 95 years, a dedicated team of volunteers has answered the call in Toms River. Since 1931, Toms River First Aid Squad has been the independent, all-volunteer EMS agency in the Historic Downtown section of Toms River NJ, delivering professional, courteous, and skilled emergency medical services to our neighbors when every second counts.

We’ve never asked for much — just the chance to serve. And in 2026, even as volunteerism continues to decline across America and right here in New Jersey, we accepted 25 brand-new members who are stepping up to keep our tradition alive. These new volunteers represent hope and fresh energy for our community.

But hope alone can’t pay the bills.

Our coffers are nearly depleted. We don’t have money for basic uniforms, equipment, or the everyday supplies these dedicated volunteers need to do the job safely and professionally. Even more critical — we currently operate with just one ambulance. To continue serving Toms River reliably, especially during overlapping emergencies, we urgently need two additional ambulances.

Without them, response times will suffer. Without proper gear, our volunteers are stretched thin. After nearly a century of selfless service, we risk losing the very squad that has been there for every heart attack, car accident, and family emergency in our town.

This is more than just a funding shortage — it’s a fight to keep a 95-year-old piece of American history alive.

Will you help us save Toms River First Aid Squad?

Your donation today will:

Equip our 25 new volunteers with the uniforms and basics they need to serve proudly Help fund the two additional ambulances our squad desperately requires Keep this all-volunteer squad running strong for the next 95 years

Every dollar stays local. Every contribution directly supports your neighbors who answer the call 24/7 — for free.

Humanity has always come together in tough times. This is one of those times.

Please donate what you can, share this story, and help us keep our ambulances rolling for another century.

Thank you for helping save our squad.

Toms River First Aid Squad • All-Volunteer • Since 1931