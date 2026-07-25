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Help Save Tiger

Goal$3,000 USD
Raised$0 USD

Fundraiser created byMeliena Mangroo

Fundraiser funds will be received by Meliena Mangroo

Help Save Tiger

Tiger Journev has alwavs been a spirited cat. From the moment he arrived in our home. he brought boundless energy, curiosity, and warmth. His plavful antics and gentle purrs made him an irreplaceable part of our family. Over the vears, he's been there for us in qood times and bad, a constant source of comfort and joy.

Recently, however, things began to change. Tiger started showing of distress--he stopped playing, lost his appetite, and was reluctant to move or even drink water. It was painful to watch him struggle, especially since he could no longer do the simple things he used to enjoy. His condition seemed tc worsen dav bv dav. He remains in constant pain, and it became clear that something is seriously wrong. We feel helpless, unsure of what was causing his discomfort or how to help him find relief. The worry weighed heavily on our hearts.

We knew that getting professional help was crucial. That's whv we decided to take him for veterinary check-ups as soon as possible. X- rays and ultrasounds were essential to identify what is causing his suffering. We hoped thev would reveal a solution or at least qive us clarity. The journey to diagnose Tiger is emotionally challenging, but we understood that these steps are necessary to determine his condition accurately. Every moment spent waiting for results feels like an eternity.

Your support can make all the difference. Whether through a donation, sharing this message, or sending your loving thoughts, everv bit of kindness brings us closer to giving Tiger the care he deserves. Together, we can show that compassion knows no bounds. Let's rally around this little fighter and give him hope for a better tomorrow


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