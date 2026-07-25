Help Save Tiara Camelia

My 5-year-old daughter, Tiara Camelia, is currently fighting Pilocytic Astrocytoma (brain cancer) and has been hospitalized in the ICU at Hospital, Malaysia.





She underwent brain surgery and now depends on a tracheostomy to breathe. Our family is struggling to cover the costs of medical equipment, daily hospital needs, and ongoing treatment.





Every donation, no matter how small, will help give Tiara a chance to continue her treatment and recovery.





We sincerely appreciate your kindness, prayers, and support. Thank you from the bottom of our hearts.