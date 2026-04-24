Help save this Momma cat and kittens

I live in the country so a lot of people dump cats here. I found a momma and 4 kittens ( about 4-5 days old) She has something prolapsed from giving birth! I am raising 3 grandchildren I simply can't afford a vet. I called and they said it'd be 2,000 to $3,000. If anybody could please please help. I usually get the 6 to 10 feral cats fixed each year. But I do feed them and put water out. I'm just not the type that can see any person or animal go hungry. But now I need help getting this baby medical attention.Please help.