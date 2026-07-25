Help Save the Williams Home

Help Our Family Save the Home We Fought So Hard to Keep

There are times in life when the path to achieving a dream is filled with unexpected obstacles. For our family, that dream was owning a home where we could build memories, find stability, and create a future together.

After months of searching, we finally found the perfect home and were under contract to purchase it. Then, the government shutdown changed everything. Due to circumstances completely outside of our control, the shutdown caused delays that ultimately resulted in us losing the opportunity to buy the home we had already envisioned as our future.

We were devastated.

But God had other plans.

When the government reopened, we continued praying and hoping for another chance. By what we truly believe was the grace of God, an opportunity arose to purchase the home from its new owner. Against all odds, we were finally able to close on the house and move into the place we had fought so hard to call home.

Unfortunately, our challenges did not end there.

Because the home is older, a professional inspection was completed before the purchase, and several issues were believed to have been repaired or corrected. However, after moving in, we discovered that many serious problems still remain. These are not cosmetic concerns—they are major repairs that affect the safety, functionality, and livability of the home.

As new homeowners, we have already stretched our finances to make this dream possible. The unexpected repair costs have placed a tremendous burden on our family, and we simply do not have the resources to address all of these issues on our own.

We are humbly asking for help.

Any contribution, no matter the size, will go directly toward necessary home repairs and making our house a safe and secure place for our family. If you are unable to donate, sharing our story with others would mean just as much.

We know that many people face hardships, and asking for help is not easy. But we also believe in the kindness and generosity of our community. We are incredibly grateful for every prayer, donation, and share.

Thank you for helping us preserve the home that we fought so hard to obtain and for giving our family hope during this difficult season.

With heartfelt gratitude,

The Williams