Help Save The Sara Keep History Afloat

Help Save The Sara: A Piece of Pacific Northwest History

Long before modern marinas, GPS, and fiberglass boats, vessels like The Sara worked the waters of the Pacific Northwest. She carried people, supplies, and stories through generations of changing tides.

Most ships of her era are gone.

The Sara remains.

Today, The Sara stands at a crossroads. After surviving decades of weather, changing industries, and the passage of time, she now needs a community willing to help preserve what remains and restore what has been lost.

Our immediate goal is to secure insurance, dockage, restoration work, safety improvements, permits, and preservation efforts that will allow The Sara to remain visible, protected, and moving toward a future where she can once again be experienced and appreciated by the public.

This isn't simply about saving an old ship.

It's about preserving a tangible piece of maritime history before it disappears forever.

Every dollar donated helps support:

⚓ Insurance and dockage

⚓ Restoration and preservation

⚓ Mechanical repairs

⚓ Safety improvements

⚓ Permits and compliance requirements

⚓ Future public access and educational opportunities

The people who save historic vessels are rarely large organizations. They are families, craftsmen, history lovers, dreamers, and ordinary people who believe some things are worth fighting for.

If The Sara's story speaks to you, we invite you to become part of her next chapter.

Together, we can keep history afloat.

Thank you for helping bring The Sara back to life.