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Help Save The Carousel.God's Special Place

Goal$80,000 USD
Raised$3,350 USD

Fundraiser created byKaren Allen

Fundraiser funds will be received by The Carousel Adult Day Care LLC

Help Save The Carousel.God's Special Place

One day, I was in one of the lowest places of my life. I cried out to God and asked, "Lord, why did You create me? Did You create me just to have children, go to school, and work two or three jobs? If that is my purpose, then I don't see the purpose."

Suddenly, the Lord brought to my remembrance the story of the Samaritan woman at the well.

I began to cry because I could feel her pain. I said, "Lord, that poor woman was looking for love in all the wrong places. She wasn't thirsty when she walked up that hill. She went to get water for the man she loved, and he didn't even care about her."

Then the Lord revealed something that changed my life forever. He showed me that the day the Samaritan woman met Jesus was the day she found her purpose. At that moment, He gave me the key that would unlock my own purpose: to give people aim, hope, and purpose.

At the time, I had no idea what He was calling me to do. I simply began listening for His direction and obeying one step at a time.

In 2001, with no money and very few resources, I founded The Carousel Adult Day Care—a place where miracles happen and dreams come true. We started with chairs that I picked up from curbs and a heart full of faith. By God's grace, we have now celebrated 25 years of serving our community. Some of our participants have been with us for more than twenty years.

In 2016, God blessed us with an old school building that had sat vacant for eight years and had been heavily vandalized. With faith, determination, and very little outside support, I renovated the building myself. Since 2017, it has been the home of The Carousel Adult Day Care.

Today, as a Medicaid provider, The Carousel offers a medical-model adult day program for adults with special needs, disabled veterans, individuals living with Alzheimer's disease, and others with cognitive and physical challenges.

For many of our participants, this is their second home. It is where they find love instead of loneliness, friendship instead of isolation, hope instead of despair, and the Word of God shared with compassion. Families trust us to care for their loved ones with dignity, respect, and genuine love.

Today, this ministry and community lifeline is in danger.

Because of what I believe is an unfair property tax assessment, I am facing the possibility of losing the very building that God made possible. Losing this building would not only affect me—it would affect the veterans, adults with disabilities, individuals with Alzheimer's disease, and families who depend on The Carousel every day.

I am asking for your prayers and your financial support to help save this building and continue this mission.

Your donation will help pay the property taxes, legal expenses, and costs necessary to keep our doors open so we can continue serving those who need us most.

Every gift, no matter the size, makes a difference. If you cannot donate, please share this fundraiser and pray for us.

Thank you for believing in this mission and for helping us preserve a place where miracles happen, dreams come true, and every person is treated with love, dignity, and purpose.

May God richly bless you.

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