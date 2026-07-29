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Help Save Texaco

Goal$5,000 USD
Raised$10 USD

Fundraiser created byTamara Linderholm

Fundraiser funds will be received by Tamara Linderholm

Help Save Texaco

NEW UPDATE 5/8/26 8pm: Update on Texaco & Peaches ❤️


Praise the Lord! We are so thankful to share that Peaches is home safe and doing well, and Texaco is now showing positive signs of recovery! Texaco will remain overnight for observation, and we are continuing to pray that everything keeps moving in the right direction.


After emergency treatment and hospitalization, the final cost to save these precious fur babies has reached over $5,000. We are beyond grateful that these little boys may not have to experience losing their beloved dogs at such a young age. Thank you Jesus!


We know times are hard for so many right now, but if you feel led to help, even $5 makes a difference and would be deeply appreciated. Thank you all so much for your prayers, support, shares, and kindness through this difficult day. ❤️


The prayer of the righteous is powerful and effective. James 5:16


5/9/2026 4pm: Update on Texaco & Peaches ❤️

Later this morning, another one of the dogs, Peaches, began showing lethargic symptoms as well and was brought to the vet. Thankfully, Peaches appears to be doing okay.

After pumping Texaco’s stomach, the emergency team found wild mushrooms, which are believed to be the cause of his severe symptoms and seizures. We are still waiting and praying to see if he will fully recover.

Thank you all so much for your prayers, love, shares, and any support you may be able to offer during this incredibly difficult time. We appreciate you dearly. ❤️


ORIGINAL STORY 5/9/2026 9am: This morning, our sweet rescue pup Texaco got out of the house. After being safely brought back home just 20 minutes later, something terrifying happened - he suddenly began losing bodily functions before going into a seizure. He is currently in the emergency room fighting for his life.


The first emergency visit has already resulted in over a $700 bill, and now he is being transferred to another emergency facility where the minimum cost to begin treatment is over $2,000 and they are still working on him.


As many of you know, my son and future daughter-in-law are getting married next month. They are raising three beautiful boys while also launching their business in a brand-new location. This could not have come at a more difficult and financially devastating time.


No family should have to choose between caring for their children and saving a beloved member of their family. Texaco is not “just a dog” he is deeply loved, especially by the boys, and we are praying with everything we have that they do not have to experience this heartbreaking loss.


We are humbly asking for prayers, support, and any help you may feel led to give as they navigate this unexpected emergency. Most of all, we are believing for healing and protection over Texaco’s life.


The righteous care for the needs of their animals…Proverbs 12:10


We pray the blood of Jesus over this entire situation and ask for peace, provision, healing, and a miracle for Texaco. Thank you for standing with this precious family during such a difficult moment.

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