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Help Save Storm From Severe Epilepsy & Seizures

Goal₦4,100,000 NGN
Raised₦0 NGN

Fundraiser created byOyewole Olumide

Fundraiser funds will be received by Adeyeye Abimbola

Help Save Storm From Severe Epilepsy & Seizures

I’m reaching out with a heavy but hopeful heart about my dog, Storm. Storm isn’t just a pet to me, she’s my best friend, my companion through life’s ups and downs, and a constant source of comfort. She has this gentle, loving spirit that lights up every room she enters. Whether it’s the way she greets me after a long day or curls up beside me when I’m not feeling my best, Storm has always been there for me without fail. Recently, Storm was diagnosed with epilepsy, and watching her go through seizures has been one of the hardest things I’ve ever experienced. The episodes come suddenly and leave her confused, weak, and scared. Seeing her like that unable to control her own body breaks my heart every single time. She doesn’t understand what’s happening, and all I can do is stay by her side and try to comfort her until it passes. We’ve done everything we can so far, vet visits, medications, and constant monitoring but her condition now requires a more advanced procedure to give her a better quality of life. The recommended treatment and care will cost about $3,700, which is more than I can afford on my own right now. I wish I didn’t have to ask for help, but Storm means too much to me to give up on her. Storm has given me unconditional love and loyalty, and now she needs me and I’m hoping, she can have your support too. Any contribution, no matter how small, would go directly toward her treatment, medications, and recovery. And if you’re unable to donate, simply sharing this means the world to us. Thank you for taking the time to read Storm’s story. Your kindness, support, and prayers truly mean everything. I just want to see her healthy, happy, and back to being the joyful dog I know and love.

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