Help save someone who is being trafficked

I met my fiancé in 2022 and she has been in a situation that we have been unable to get her out of. She is being trafficked and I have put almost $40,000 into this doing research and investigations. I need this money to hopefully be able to get her out of this situation and prevent this from happening to future young women. I have the support of people who are willing to testify to the crimes committed against her and have the support of federal agents but am

out of options. Without this I don't know if we will ever get her out. I am down to this as a last resort. Any help in the form of contributions would be a blessing and we would be forever grateful. Thank you for your time to read my story. God bless you