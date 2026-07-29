Help save small farm operation Dancing GOAT creame

We are a small family farm trying to get great healthy food reasonably to our consumers. We feel we have been heavily targeted and now a campaign smear to tarnish our buissness and that our government officials act on behalf of large dominating cooperatives who lobby with them. If you can help in anyway contribute to lawyer fees so we small farmers can push back we would greatly appreciate it. We strive to provide minimally processed foods that are safe, healthy and tasty at great prices!









update I started the lawsuit and informed them of my lawyer and mdard showed up today with a now revocation order not just my plant they are now going after our milk license for absolutely no reason but to bankrupt me to not pay a lawyer.