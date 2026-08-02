Help save sick Grandma's Home

I was recently made aware that my Grandma's home has come into foreclosure for past taxes and penalties She went to an appt on her birthday last year and never left. She was put into an induced coma after having several strokes. I can't fathom her not being able to come back to her home. The Home she worked so hard for and several generation's have grown up in. That's the only home so many know. Please help if you can and please pray for her recovery. Let's save Mawmas Home!! Thank you to all the Christians for your Faith and calling on God's strength during this time. Thank you for all your help and prayers.