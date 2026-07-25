Help save SENSE from intestinal cancer

Hello every one. My name is Roman and I am the owner of a poor little cat Sense.

Sense is a beloved young cat who is now facing a life-threatening battle with intestinal cancer. Not log ago Sense stopped eating and drinking and after a visit to the veterinarian, we received heartbreaking news : Sense condition is serious and requires urgent medical care. He is a family a source of love, comfort and happiness every day. Seeing him suffer is extremely painful and we are doing everything we can to give him a chance to survive. Unfortunately the cost treat ment, medication, tests and veterinary care is more than we can afford at this time. We are kindly asking for your support. Because i'm unemployed i can't aford to pay him anymore. I need everyone help. Pleas help me. Thank you verymuch.