Help Save Sbika – She Needs Urgent Surgery

Meet Sbika, a sweet little female dog who is fighting for her life. She has become seriously ill and urgently needs surgery to give her a chance to recover.

The cost of her veterinary care, examinations, medication, and surgery is more than I can afford on my own. Every donation, no matter how small, will go directly toward Sbika's medical treatment and recovery.

If you're unable to donate, please consider sharing this fundraiser with your family and friends. Your kindness and support could make the difference between life and death for this precious little dog.

Thank you for helping give Sbika the chance to heal and enjoy a happy, healthy life again. From the bottom of my heart, thank you for your compassion and generosity.