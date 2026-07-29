Help Save Rebel – Emergency Surgery for a Stomach

Hi everyone,

I'm reaching out with a heavy heart to ask for help for my beloved dog, Rebel. Rebel has recently been diagnosed with a blockage in his stomach that is preventing him from eating and getting the nutrition he needs. Without surgery, his condition could quickly become life-threatening.

Rebel is more than just a pet—he's a member of our family, a loyal companion, and a source of unconditional love every single day. Seeing him sick, weak, and unable to eat has been heartbreaking.

The emergency veterinary care, diagnostic testing, surgery, medications, and recovery costs are more than I can manage on my own. I'm asking for any support you can give, whether it's a donation or simply sharing this fundraiser with others.

Every dollar will go directly toward Rebel's medical expenses and help give him the chance to recover and get back to being the happy, loving dog we know and love.

Thank you from the bottom of my heart for your kindness, support, and prayers during this difficult time. Rebel means the world to me, and any help brings us one step closer to getting him the care he desperately needs.

With gratitude,

Ariana Folsom