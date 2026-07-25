Help Save Ralph's Life: Support his Recovery

Help Save Ralph’s Life





Hi everyone, Our hearts are heavy as we ask for your help for someone we love so much—Ralph, a 27-year-old who is currently fighting for his life in the hospital after being diagnosed with severe leptospirosis.





What started as an illness quickly became a life-threatening battle. Ralph was admitted to the ICU, placed on a ventilator to help him breathe, and has been receiving intensive medical care around the clock. Although he has shown signs of improvement and is now breathing on his own, his recovery is far from over. He still needs continuous treatment, medications, laboratory tests, and close monitoring.





As of June 26, 2026, Ralph’s hospital bill has reached ₱883,726.60, and it continues to grow each day. Despite exhausting our savings and doing everything we can, the financial burden has become more than our family can carry alone.





We are humbly asking for your kindness and support. No donation is too small—every peso will go directly toward Ralph’s hospital expenses and ongoing medical care.





If you’re unable to donate, simply sharing this fundraiser with your family and friends would mean the world to us. We believe that with God’s grace, the dedication of his medical team, and the compassion of people like you, Ralph can continue his journey toward recovery. From the bottom of our hearts, thank you for your prayers, generosity, and support during this incredibly difficult time.





“Your help today gives Ralph a chance to heal tomorrow.”