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Help Save Pixel Rose – Emergency Veterinary Care

Goal$5,500 USD
Raised$0 USD

Fundraiser created byKacie Maxwel

Fundraiser funds will be received by Kacie Maxwel

Help Save Pixel Rose – Emergency Veterinary Care

Help Save Pixel Rose – Emergency Veterinary Care for a New Mom and Her Five Puppies

On June 30, 2026, our sweet girl, Pixel Rose, welcomed five beautiful Multipoo puppies into the world—four healthy little boys and one precious little girl. It should have been one of the happiest moments for our family, but instead we’ve spent the last week fighting to get her the emergency veterinary care she desperately needs.

Shortly after giving birth, Pixel Rose began showing signs that something wasn’t right. We immediately contacted our regular veterinarian, only to learn that the veterinarian was out of town through the July 4th holiday. We were then referred to another clinic that was covering emergencies, but they were completely booked. Since Pixel Rose isn’t an established patient at other clinics in our area, we’ve repeatedly been turned away despite the urgency of her condition.

We are now facing what appears to be a veterinary emergency.

Based on her symptoms, we’re concerned that Pixel Rose may have a retained placenta, a uterine complication such as a twisted uterine horn, or possibly even a puppy that was never delivered. Until she can receive emergency medical treatment, we have been doing everything we can to keep both her and her puppies alive. She has been started on antibiotics under veterinary guidance, and we’ve been supplementing the puppies with bottle feedings whenever necessary because she hasn’t been herself since delivery.

Watching her struggle while caring for five newborn puppies has been heartbreaking.

Anyone who knows us knows our dogs are family. Pixel Rose isn’t “just a dog”—she’s a beloved member of our home, and seeing her in pain while trying so hard to care for her babies has been devastating.

The funds raised through this campaign will go directly toward:

  1. Emergency veterinary examination
  2. Diagnostic imaging (X-rays and/or ultrasound)
  3. Blood work and laboratory testing
  4. Emergency surgery if needed
  5. Hospitalization and medications
  6. Ongoing care for Pixel Rose and her five newborn puppies

If the final cost is less than expected, any remaining funds will be used for follow-up veterinary care, vaccinations, and the puppies’ medical needs as they continue to grow.

If you’re unable to donate, sharing Pixel Rose’s story would mean just as much. Every share gives her a better chance of receiving the care she needs before it’s too late.

From the bottom of our hearts, thank you for taking the time to read our story, for your prayers, your support, and for helping us fight for Pixel Rose and her five precious babies.


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