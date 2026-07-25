Help Save Our Stepdad’s Heart

Our family is reaching out with heavy hearts to ask for help during one of the most difficult times we have ever faced. My stepdad has always been the kind of person who puts everyone else before himself. He has worked hard, cared deeply for our family, and never hesitated to lend a helping hand to anyone in need. Now, he is the one who needs help.

Recently, we received devastating news that only 40% of his heart is functioning. This serious heart condition has changed our lives overnight. He is facing ongoing doctor visits, medical tests, medications, and treatments, with the possibility of additional procedures in the future. Every day is filled with uncertainty as he focuses on fighting for his health and spending precious time with the people he loves.

Unfortunately, the financial burden has become overwhelming. Even with insurance, the medical bills continue to grow. Between hospital stays, specialist appointments, prescriptions, and the time he has been unable to work, the expenses are adding up faster than our family can manage. Instead of worrying only about his recovery, he is also carrying the stress of how these bills will be paid.

We are starting this fundraiser in the hope that friends, family, and kind-hearted strangers can help lighten this burden. Every donation, no matter the amount, will go directly toward his medical expenses, treatments, medications, and the everyday costs that come with this unexpected journey. If you are unable to donate, sharing this fundraiser with others would mean just as much and could help us reach someone who is able to help.

Our greatest wish is for my stepdad to focus on healing without the constant worry of financial hardship. Your generosity, prayers, and words of encouragement give our family hope during this incredibly challenging time. We believe that with the support of our community, we can help him get through this battle one day at a time.

From the bottom of our hearts, thank you for taking the time to read our story. Thank you for your kindness, compassion, and support. Every donation, every share, and every prayer reminds us that we are not facing this journey alone. Your love and generosity will make a lasting difference in his life and give our family hope for brighter days ahead.



