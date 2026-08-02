Help save our home!

As some of you know, my husband had to retire early due to health issues. I am unable to work because of health issues also. We are raising 3 of our grandchildren who have lived here since the oldest who is 17, was 4. My other 2 grandchildren are 9 and 4. The 4 are old has Down Syndrome, but it doesn't stop her at all! We fell behind on our property taxes and could use some help. Please if you can help even by sharing this, it'll help. Any amount helps! We only have a short window before we lose our home....As some of you know, I was near death 6 months ago. Thank you to my Dr for keeping sending me back to Albany Medical Center. I had a perforated colon along with acute diverticulitis. I had to have my stigmoid colon removed and an ileostomy put in place. I finally had the ileostomy reversal on July 13th. We are all healing together ❤️ 💜 Thank you for reading and thank you in advance for any donations and shares!!