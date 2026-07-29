Help save our home from foreclosure

As of March 12,2026 my husband lost his job and has been receiving unemployment and I was able to start a new job April 6th (after being out of work since December 15th). We have applied for SNAP benefits twice and have been denied as they say we make too much and we don’t. Will try again though. We are waiting to hear from our mortgage company if they’ll approve Hardship Assistance and defer payments if not we could get foreclosed on in 10 days. We have 4 children so that’s what makes this situation even harder. Jeff has been interviewing but unfortunately nothing has worked out. He had a phone interview Friday so hoping they’ll move forward with him in the interview process. So as of today we are not current with our mortgage and did stay current with 2nd mortgage. Jeep car payment has been deferred until July and my Honda payment is current and almost paid off. If goal is met would keep us from losing our home. Hopeful for a job offer so we can then make ends meet going forward. 🙏 Even $1.00 helps. ♥️



