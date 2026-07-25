Help Save our Home Before it's too Late

Update: We really don't have much time. We've crossed that threshold so we're pretty sure he's moving on behind the scenes. We do not have a lot of money saved up because the power and gas bills were a nightmare. We still haven't caught up from winter. The car still doesn't have maintenance. We are one issue away from not having doordash income.

We get it. These fundraisers never really do anything if it doesn't go viral. To be honest, we look at it the same way as hitting the lotto. Unlikely. But we tried.





Situation:

My wife, our son, and I have lived in our current home for 11+ years as renters.

We should have bought it back when, but we weren't married here yet, and didn't have the same connection to the house.

We have been given until the end of spring to buy it or the elderly owner was selling it. We need to save it.

We were married in this house. It's the only home in the state that my wife has ever known here. Lots of memories and the past year has been terror. We tried so hard, but we can't even eat a couple of meals a day. I doordash daily with zero days off. I can't even do vehicle maintenance.

Please help us. We have nowhere to go and can't get ahead. I have more than one degree in software engineering and nobody is calling me. I'm not lazy. I'm drowning and it's affecting us hard.