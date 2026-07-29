Help save our home

We are finding ourselves in a position, I became a first time author called Grit to Grace A mosaic Life built a business home renovation/remodeling.. we had so many chains of events that set us back and to get us back on our feet we need to raise enough money to get us back in the position.





we have served so many people that were homeless, hungry and I need. Never asking for anything in return. Now we are asking for help to get us where we can continue to build what God gave us our home a few years ago and being a survivor of breast cancer this home means so much to us… we are trying to raise enough to get us where we won’t need to be in this position again. We are reaching out in hopes that we can get the help needed in time.





Thank You for all the support in such a time of need. We are grateful to those who are able to help us meet our goal, we fixed a home for a single mother and her 3 children and gave her hope again. Now we are asking for ourselves we are needing hope to Alger us through this valley we are in right now.







