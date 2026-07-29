Help save our home





We are facing an emergency and need help immediately. Our mom passed away, and in addition to the pain of losing her, she left behind bills that we are now struggling to pay. We are doing everything we can to stay afloat, but we are at serious risk of losing our home.





We are trying to raise $6,600 to cover these overdue expenses and protect the place our family has called home. This home holds our memories with our mom, and losing it during this time would be devastating.





Any donation, no matter how small, will make a real difference. If you cannot give, please share this with others. We are grateful for every act of kindness and support as we try to get through this heartbreaking time.





.







