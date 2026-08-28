Help Save This Home

Please, give if you can. Every little bit is deeply appreciated by myself and my son. We have had such a painful journey I recently lost what little income that I was receiving.and have no more savings. With Covid micro clotting. and tissue damage in body and legs, I am unable to walk without support and am mostly bed bound. This home is not fancy. It's a small home and run down. But, it is loved. And desperately needed at this time. I doubt with long COVID, I will live long. But, I am trying so hard to increase in strength. I desperately need these skills as I wish to be a better mother to my son who is medically injured for life at one years old. He is severely disabled himself. Help us move forward with God's blessing. If eighty

people, will send a hundred each, we can save our home. Please, help. Every little bit counts.