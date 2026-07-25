Help Save Our Family's Home





Asking for help is one of the hardest things I've ever had to do. I've always believed in working hard, taking care of my family, and helping others. I never imagined I would be the one asking for help, but our family has reached a point where we simply can't get through this difficult season alone.

My husband and I are raising our amazing 8-year-old and 3-year-old children. Our 21-year-old daughter and her boyfriend also live with us while they work toward becoming financially independent. Our home has always been a place filled with love, support, and encouragement, and we're doing everything we can to keep our family together under one roof.

I worked for my previous employer for nearly six years and truly loved serving the people in my community. Leaving was one of the hardest decisions I've ever made. Over time, I found myself working more than 50 hours each week while taking on responsibilities far beyond my original position. The work environment became unhealthy, and after experiencing inappropriate behavior from a supervisor, I made the difficult decision to resign. Although I remain eligible for rehire, I knew it was the best decision for my well-being and my family.

Since then, our lives have changed dramatically.

My husband continues to work full-time and does everything he can to support our family, but losing my income has created a financial hardship that one paycheck alone simply cannot cover.

I haven't stopped trying. I've been driving for DoorDash whenever I can, applying for jobs, and searching for every opportunity to earn income. Unfortunately, DoorDash alone isn't enough to keep up with our expenses. The constant driving has also taken a toll on my vehicle, and it has become increasingly unreliable. Reliable transportation is essential so I can continue working, attend job interviews, return to full-time employment, take care of our children, and eventually get to school. Any funds designated for transportation will be used for the most practical solution, whether that means repairing my current vehicle or replacing it if repairs are no longer the best option.

One of the biggest obstacles I face is childcare. Daycare for our 3-year-old costs about $180 each week. I need childcare so I can accept full-time employment, but I need income to afford childcare. It's a difficult cycle we've been desperately trying to break.

Today, we're facing the possibility of losing our home. Our mortgage payment alone is $2,479, and we're struggling to keep up with our other essential expenses while trying to recover from the loss of one income.

How Your Donations Will Help

Your generosity will help our family cover essential needs, including:

Mortgage: $2,479 Car payment: $570 Electric: About $350 per month Water: About $350 every three months Trash service: $115 every two months Internet: $70 per month Daycare: About $180 per week so I can return to work Groceries: About $200 per week Fuel and dependable transportation so I can continue DoorDash, attend interviews, return to work, get to school, and care for our family

Every dollar donated will go toward helping us keep a roof over our children's heads, meet our basic needs, maintain dependable transportation, and give our family the stability we need while we rebuild.

Despite everything we're facing, I refuse to give up. This fall, I plan to begin college to study sonography so I can build a stable, long-term career and provide a better future for my family. We are also hopeful that once we're financially stable again, we'll be able to relocate for a fresh start and new opportunities. Our goal isn't to rely on the generosity of others forever—it's to regain our independence and create a secure future for our children.

We are not asking for a handout. We are asking for a bridge through one of the hardest seasons of our lives while we work toward getting back on our feet.

If you're unable to donate, we completely understand. Sharing our fundraiser with others or keeping our family in your prayers would mean more than words can express.

From the bottom of our hearts, thank you for taking the time to read our story. Every donation, every share, every prayer, and every word of encouragement gives us hope. Your kindness could make the difference between our family losing our home and having the opportunity to rebuild our lives.

Thank you for believing in our family and for giving us hope during this incredibly difficult time.



