Help Save Our Family's Belongings

Hi, my name is Jakia. I have four kids, and right now we're homeless. We have a storage unit that contains things we need, a stove, refrigerator, paperwork, TVs, toys, clothes, and beds. On August 5th, the unit will be auctioned away if I can't pay the bill. I'm also working to find housing for us. Your support would mean so much as we navigate this difficult time. Thank you for standing with us.