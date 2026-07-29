Help Save Our Family Home

My family is facing one of the most difficult times we’ve ever experienced. My mother-in-law, who is 85 years old, has survived both cancer and a stroke, and she continues to show incredible strength every day. She is also a widow, and her resilience has been an inspiration to all of us. At the same time, my husband is dealing with multiple medical issues that have left him unable to work. We are currently struggling to get disability support, which has made our financial situation even more challenging.





With these ongoing health battles and the loss of income, we are finding it harder and harder to keep up with our mortgage payments, medical bills, and the basic needs of daily living. We have always tried to manage on our own, but right now, we need help to keep our home and provide for our family’s essentials. Every day feels uncertain, but we are holding onto hope that things can get better with a little support from our community.





Our family is grateful for every donation and every share. From the bottom of our hearts, thank you for taking the time to read our story and for any help you can offer. Your kindness means more to us than words can express.