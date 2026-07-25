Help save our families home

Help Save Our Family’s Home





Our family is going through one of the most difficult seasons of our lives, and we are asking for help to keep our home and regain stability.

My husband and I own a small window and glass business that we have poured everything into for years. Like many small businesses, we’ve been hit hard by rising costs, supply shortages, and financial strain over the past several years. Despite working tirelessly and doing everything we could to keep things going, we reached a point where we could no longer keep up with the basic costs needed to operate.

Trying everything we can to keep our family together and stable during this time.

We are doing our best to cover:

Mortgage / housing expenses

Basic household bills

Essential living costs while my husband recovers

This situation has been overwhelming and heartbreaking, especially while trying to stay strong for our children.





We created this fundraiser because we truly don’t know what else to do right now. Asking for help is not easy for us, but we are trying to hold on and protect our family through this season.

If you are able to help in any way — whether by donating, sharing this fundraiser, or keeping our family in your prayers — we would be deeply grateful. Every act of kindness truly matters to us more than words can express.





Thank you for taking the time to read our story and for standing with us during this difficult time..



