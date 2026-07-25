Help Save Our Daughter's Vision

Hi, I'm Abby a single mother of two. I have 2 beautiful daughters, and my youngest is 2 years old, she has an eye condition (strabismus/exotropia) and in need of surgery. Her surgery costs 186,000 Filipino Pesos for both eyes and the doctor's fee and other after care medication will cost another 60,000 Filipino Pesos. She is a very bright kid and I know that she has a very good future ahead of her, the doctors suggested for her to have an urgent eye surgery as the muscles in both of her eyes are very weak. I am knocking in your kind hearts and help us raise the money eye for her surgery. Thank you very much.