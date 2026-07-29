Help Save Our Daughter, Saoirse Banua

Hello! We are Ariel and Mabelle Banua from Bacacay, Albay, Philippines. We are humbly asking for your prayers and support for our precious daughter, Saoirse Banua, who has been diagnosed with Congenital Heart Disease (CHD). She urgently needs specialized medical care at the Philippine Heart Center in Quezon City, Philippines. As parents, it breaks our hearts to see our little girl face this difficult battle. The costs of consultations, laboratory tests, medications, transportation, and future treatment are more than our family can afford. We are doing everything we can, but we cannot do this alone. Any donation, no matter how small, will help give Saoirse a chance to receive the care she needs. If you are unable to donate, please help by sharing our fundraiser and keeping Saoirse in your prayers. Thank you for your kindness, generosity, and support. May God bless you abundantly. ❤️🙏🇵🇭