Help Save Niko

Hello everyone

I am raising funds for my beloved dog, Niko. She is only 3 years old and has recently been diagnosed with Addison's disease, a serious hormonal disorder that affects the adrenal glands.

Because of this condition, Niko has lost a significant amount of weight and requires ongoing veterinary care, diagnostic tests, medication, and monitoring. Without proper treatment, Addison's disease can become life-threatening.

The estimated cost of her treatment is 4,500 ILS, which is more than I can currently afford on my own. I am doing everything possible to help her, but I need support.

Niko is a cherished member of my family. She is still young and deserves the chance to live a healthy, happy life. Every donation, no matter how small, will go directly toward her medical care and treatment.

If you are unable to donate, sharing this campaign would mean the world to us.

Thank you for taking the time to read Niko's story and for any kindness you can offer.

With gratitude,

Niko's family ❤️