Help Save My Son's Sight and Future

My son is from Sudan. During the war, he suffered a severe eye injury that led to a retinal detachment. Because of the conflict and the collapse of the healthcare system, we were unable to get him the urgent treatment he needed. We had no choice but to flee to Egypt in search of medical care.

Unfortunately, the delay in reaching treatment greatly reduced the chances of a successful outcome. My son underwent retinal detachment surgery, but later the doctors informed us that he also has a retinal tear in his other eye. They warned us that any physical activity or strain could cause another, more complicated retinal detachment that may not be treatable.

To protect his remaining vision, my son cannot run, play, or even attend school safely. I had to stop his education because I could not afford the cost of a medical aide to accompany him at school and ensure his safety.

The war also took away our livelihood. My husband and I both lost our jobs, and we are now refugees trying to rebuild our lives while caring for our son. We are struggling to cover the costs of his medical care, follow-up appointments, medications, and daily needs.

We are asking for your kindness and support. Every donation, no matter how small, will help us continue my son's treatment, protect the vision he has left, and give him hope for a brighter future.

Thank you for standing with our family during this difficult time. Your generosity and prayers mean more than words can express.