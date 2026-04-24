Help Save My Sister’s Life

My name is Elgun, and I am raising funds for my beloved sister, who is currently fighting for her life.





She is suffering from severe heart failure and urgently needs advanced medical treatment, including the possibility of a heart transplant. Our family has already spent everything we could afford on examinations, medications, and hospital care, but the cost of further treatment is far beyond our financial ability.





Every day is critical. Doctors have informed us that her condition is very serious, and without proper treatment her chances of recovery are greatly reduced.





We are asking for your support, no matter how small. Every donation will go directly toward medical expenses, hospital treatment, medications, examinations, and transplant-related costs.





If you are unable to donate, please consider sharing this campaign with your friends and family. Your support, prayers, and kindness mean more to us than words can express.





Thank you from the bottom of our hearts for helping us fight for my sister’s life.





With gratitude,





Elgun and Family



