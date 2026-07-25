Help Save My Sick Goats

Fundraiser Story





Hello everyone,





My name is Farooq, and I am asking for your support during a very difficult time.





My goats have become seriously sick, and I do not have enough money to buy the medicines or pay for a veterinarian. These goats are my livelihood, and losing them would cause a huge financial loss for me and my family.





I am doing everything I can, but I cannot afford the treatment on my own. Any donation, big or small, will help me buy medicine, pay for veterinary care, and give my goats a chance to recover.





If you are unable to donate, please consider sharing my fundraiser with others.





Thank you so much for your kindness, generosity, and support.