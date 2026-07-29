Help save my shop and Home

Hello everyone, my name is Adam

I believe in three things very strongly, and that is God, family, country. Back in September I was put on long-term disability and sent home. I have a small shop where I restore, antique barbering, shaving items.

Including straight razors,leather strops,

Anti-counting stones and many other items, including tools and such things like antique barber poles. I’ve hit a string of bad luck after moving in March and everything I had in savings was eight up due to damages on the rental house which the landlord covers the damages, but he didn’t cover the money I had to spend by a generator because my basement floods and it would’ve flooded my shop out. I lost my medical insurance because my job had to lay me off since I’m on long-term disability and not putting into the benefits. So now I am self-pay for all my medical with all the work I’ve had to put into the new rental property myself to try to make it a home for me and my wife I haven’t been able to spend as much time in my shop and money keeps going out faster than it’s coming in. I make enough off of the disability to cover my bills the problem is I got so far behind my pride stood in my way I didn’t ask for help and now I’m in a situation where I’m behind. I started to GoFundMe and many people in the racer. Community stepped up and have helped me get more than halfway to my goal, I just need the extra bit of finish. I can’t keep asking my razor friends and brothers and community to donate more money. They’ve already done so much. I’ve just asked for prayer. I belong to a small church and there isn’t really the extra funds nor the people willing or able to give the extra funds to help me out, so I pray nonstop and give up time with my family, rest meals, and everything else I can trying my hardest to come up with the extra money. I need to help keep what I have the long-term disability payments gives me just a little bit too much past the threshold to collect state benefits, which would help greatly so I’m stuck building humility in my life and reaching out to any and all for any amount of help I can get my original goal was $4200 which would catch me up 2 1/2 months on my housing, my car, my utilities, and other bills like Internet, fuel to make it to my doctors appointment, the self-pay amount I have to pay every month for my doctors and for the program that I am in to help combat the medical issue that put me on long-term disability. If I could just get out of the hole that I am in I know that I can keep afloat on my own. It was just the Chance happening that moving into a place that wasn’t really ready to move into. Yes, I could take the Landlord to Court and fight him for renters rights but he is a fellow Christian. He is new to the renter position and I have showed all the grace I can, including putting my own time and effort into fixing the properties issues, our own money into fixing the properties issues and just thanking him for allowing me to be behind on my bills because I’ve done this help. He has partners and they’re not willing to give as much grace as he would be on his own so I’m just in a pickle. I’ve gotten so much caught up and I’m down to the last little stretch to my fundraiser into my needs, and I found this place a place where I can connect with people who share the other thing that I have the most passion for in my life outside of my family and that’s my beliefs and our father I’ve stood on the corner in my town with a sign asking for donations, but people aren’t so quick to give donations to somebody who has a home has food and things like that over the guy across the street who’s just asking for a meal whether he wants to spend it on a meal or not. God has definitely took me through this path and taught me a ton of humility has brought me closer to him and my studies, but it has put a ton of strain on my marriage. It is definitely made my mental and emotional health which is what got me on long-term disability(do anyone reading this men’s mental and emotional health is a serious thing that gets overlooked quite often we tend to say that it makes us weak to have feelings. But this year at my yearly review sitting with human resources director in the CEO of the company I’ve been at for years. I had an emotional and somewhat mental breakdown to the point that it is now has me on a strict visitation regiment with professionals medication’s to help me even out in a whole new way of life we need to take men’s mental and emotional health very seriously because it is not pretty when one of us loses the ability to stuff all of that Down, which we should not do but are grown and molded to think we have to do ) I am living proof that it can be overcome and with the right help from professionals and growing closer to God, a happy life can be achieved without stuffing everything into a dark closet and not thinking about it until it has so much weight it burst the door open and changes your life forever. I am only asking for the remainder of my end goal. I’m at $3051 donated to a $4300 goal I am donating 10% back to this platform for helping me and to allow others to do the same. Don’t forget that in Corinthians we are taught that we go through trials and tribulations so that we may help others when they are going through the same. I need help everyone I’ve sold in pond everything I can including things. I never thought I would and I’m afraid that if I don’t make it to my goal, then I will lose my home and my vehicle at the end of this month. Those are the two bills that I put aside the longest I paid a lot of what I owed but I still owe a little over $600 to both the bank and my landlord for my vehicle In Home and yes, I could sell my shop, but I don’t think I would be able to sell it in time and if I could if anybody here would allow me to I would even gift back to you for gifting to me, but I know that’s not how it works. Blessings be blessings and I am one who is known for blessing all of those around me sometimes to a fault everyone in my life knows me to be very selfless and I do it not to benefit. I do it because you can’t take it with you and I only need enough to get by and survive. I don’t need extra. I’m quite content with what the good Lord has given me I just don’t wanna lose any of that thank you. I’ve included my Facebook URL. I invite anyone to go visit it to see the work. I do to read the comments people leave about me so you can see that I am a real person with real issues. This isn’t a scam. This is a serious emergency. I beg you to take it serious with me, and if all you can give us prayer, please do I invite prayer just as much if not more than donations because I have seen the power of God, not only in my own life, but in the lives of those around me, thank you and God bless