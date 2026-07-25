HELP SAVE MY SENIOR FRIEND & HER DEVOTED PUP

I'm reaching out on behalf of a dear friend who is facing an unimaginable crisis. Through no fault of her own, and without any warning, she has just learned that she will very soon be homeless, losing everything she has ever owned or held dear—including her medications, personal belongings, shelter, clothing, and most heartbreakingly, her devoted and sweet pup of almost seven years. This devastating news came to her on July 12, and now there is very little time left to help her and her beloved companion. Her situation happened against her will and without her knowledge, leaving her with no support from family or friends, as her parents are deceased and others are unable or unwilling to help. In her desperation, she has reached out to legal aid, the Arizona Bar, and Community Action, but sadly, no one will help.





I hate to reach out this way, especially knowing that times are tough for so many of us. But this is an immediate life, health, and welfare threat for my friend—a woman who has helped so many others in the past, but now finds herself with no help in return. The funds raised will go directly toward providing her with shelter and housing, replacing lost belongings, securing necessary medications, and clothing. Most importantly, your support will help her obtain legal assistance to ensure she does not lose her devoted pup, who has been her constant companion and source of comfort for nearly seven years. I am doing everything possible to help, but am limited in resources and am now asking for help on her behalf, as this is the only alternative.





Hoping and praying that there are kind souls out there who can help save my friend and her pup from losing everything. Any donation, no matter the amount, will be deeply appreciated and will make a real difference in their lives. She has limited access to a phone and has reached out to me in desperation, as she has no means to receive help herself. Please consider donating to help provide hope, safety, and a chance for this woman and her beloved pup not to be homeless.





God bless you all, even if just for reading.