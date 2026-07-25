Help Save My Mother's Sight and End Her Pain

Hello everyone,

My name is Abdulqadir, and I am reaching out to you from Iraq with a heavy heart and a desperate hope to save my mother. I have knocked on every door, and now, I am turning to the kindness and generosity of strangers because I have nowhere else to go.

My Mother’s Medical Crisis

My mother is battling severe Rheumatoid Arthritis, an agonizing condition that requires specialized, continuous care and travel abroad for proper medical intervention. On top of this daily pain, she is in critical need of an urgent eye surgery. This surgery has been dangerously delayed since 2024, and every passing day threatens her vision further.

Living in Iraq, especially for vulnerable families like ours, access to this level of healthcare is extremely difficult and beyond our financial reach.

A Heartbreaking Setback

Determined to save my mother, I worked tirelessly and managed to save $2,000. It was a massive amount for us, and it was our only ray of hope. Desperate to reach the full amount required for her surgery and travel, I trusted someone who promised to help me grow those savings. Tragically, because I was inexperienced, I was taken advantage of and scammed. The person took the money and vanished, completely shattering our hopes and leaving us at square one.

My Plea to You

I am incredibly desperate, but I am also completely transparent. I have all the official medical reports, documents, and proofs regarding my mother's condition, and I am more than willing to share them with anyone who wishes to verify our story.

We are trying to raise the necessary funds to cover:

Her urgent, long-delayed eye surgery.

Travel expenses for her medical treatment.

Specialized care for her severe Rheumatoid Arthritis.

I know times are tough everywhere, but your contribution—no matter the size—could be the miracle my mother needs to see clearly again and live without constant pain.

If you cannot donate, I kindly beg you to share this page with your network. Your voice can help us reach someone who can.

Thank you from the bottom of my heart for reading our story, and God bless you.



