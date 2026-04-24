Help Save My Mother’s Life – Stroke Patient!

Help Save My Mother’s Life – 69-Year-Old Stroke Patient!

Dear Kind-Hearted Supporters,

My name is Shiyana and I am reaching out with a humble plea for help on behalf of my beloved mother.

My mother is 69 years old and has been completely bedridden since suffering a severe stroke in 2020. For the past five years, she has been unable to walk, sit independently, or carry out basic daily activities.

As her condition worsened, she developed painful bedsores, requiring continuous medical attention and specialized care. She now depends entirely on family members for every aspect of her daily life.

Every month, we struggle to meet the cost of:

Essential medications

* Adult diapers

* Urine bags and medical consumables

* Physiotherapy sessions

* Bed sore treatment and wound care

* Daily caregiving expenses

The monthly cost of her care is approximately around USD 1000–1500 which has become extremely difficult for our family to sustain.

Despite our efforts, our financial resources are exhausted. We are doing everything possible to keep her comfortable and provide the care she deserves, but we can no longer manage this burden alone.

My mother spent her life caring for her children and family. Today, she needs the compassion and support of generous people around the world.

How Your Donation Can Help

Your support will help provide:

✅ Life-saving medications

✅ Diapers and hygiene supplies

✅ Physiotherapy and rehabilitation

✅ Treatment for painful bedsores

✅ Medical equipment and home care needs

✅ Better comfort and dignity during her recovery journey

No contribution is too small. Even sharing this campaign with friends and family can make a meaningful difference.

We sincerely ask for your prayers, support, and kindness during this difficult time.

May God bless every person who helps my mother and keeps her in their prayers.

With heartfelt gratitude.

Thanking you.

You're truly,

F. Shiyana (Daughter)







