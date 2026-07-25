Help Save My Mother's Life: She Can No Longer Walk

My name is Ebong Gobong Zacharias, I am from Cameroon, My mother has been suffering from rheumatoid arthritis for nearly a decade, which has now reached an unbearable stage. Her joints are swollen and stiff, leaving her unable to move or care for herself without help. On top of that, she also suffers from chronic bronchitis, which makes breathing difficult and weakens her body even more. My mother’s pain has become unbearable. She can no longer sleep at night or move around on her own. We’ve done everything we can as a family, but her condition is worsening before our eyes. We are pleading for help to fund her treatment, medications, and physiotherapy so she can find relief again. Our family has been fighting for years to care for her, but medical expenses have become overwhelming. The estimated cost of her care is €3,500, which will go toward: • Medications and medical treatment • Rehabilitation and physiotherapy to relieve her joint pain If you’re able, please consider giving or sharing this campaign. Your support will help ease a mother’s pain, restore dignity, and lift a tremendous burden off children who are doing everything they can for our family. Thank you for helping and our mom find hope in the midst of hardship. Peace, Ebong Gobong Zacharias