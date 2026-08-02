Help Save My Mother's Life: Kidney Treatment Fund

My name is David Murage, and I am reaching out with a humble request for help during one of the most difficult times our family has ever faced.

My mother has been diagnosed with a serious kidney illness that requires urgent medical treatment and ongoing care. The cost of hospital visits, medications, laboratory tests, and other medical expenses has become more than our family can afford.

My mother is the heart of our family. She has always worked hard to care for us, offering love, guidance, and support through every challenge. Now she needs our help, and we are doing everything we can to ensure she receives the treatment she needs.

Unfortunately, our financial resources are limited, and we cannot meet the rising medical costs on our own. That is why we are turning to kind-hearted people for support. Every contribution, no matter how small, will go directly toward her medical treatment, hospital bills, medications, and follow-up care.

If you are unable to donate, you can still make a tremendous difference by sharing this campaign with your family, friends, and community. Your support, prayers, and encouragement mean more to us than words can express.

From the bottom of our hearts, thank you for taking the time to read our story and for standing with our family during this difficult journey. May God bless you abundantly for your kindness and generosity.