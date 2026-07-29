Help Save My Mothers Life Cancer Treatment

My name is Hasnain Ahmad, and I am writing this with a heavy heart.

My beloved mother, Naseem Mai, is currently battling cancer. She is the strongest person I know, but this disease has changed our lives completely. Every day is a struggle for her, filled with pain, weakness, and fear — yet she continues to fight with courage and hope.

We are currently based in the UAE, and her treatment costs are very high. Despite doing everything we can, our savings are not enough to continue her life-saving medical care. The doctors have advised urgent and continuous treatment, including medications, hospital visits, and possible procedures.

As her son, it is very painful for me to see her suffer and not be able to fully support her treatment on my own. That is why I am humbly reaching out for help.

Any contribution, no matter how small, will make a huge difference in my mother’s fight for life. If you are unable to donate, please consider sharing this campaign with others — that alone would mean a lot to us.

We are truly grateful for your kindness, prayers, and support during this difficult time. Your help gives us hope that my mother can continue her treatment and keep fighting this disease.

Thank you from the bottom of my heart.

— Hasnain Ahmad



