GiveSendGo Logo
Fundraiser Image

Help Save My Mother's Life After a Devastating Str

Goal$50,000 USD
Raised$0 USD

Fundraiser created byBabison Shrestha

Help Save My Mother's Life After a Devastating Str

Help Save My Mother's Life After a Devastating Stroke

Every Prayer, Every Share, and Every Donation Gives Our Family Hope

Dear Friends and Kind Supporters,

I am humbly asking for your help to save my mother's life.

Three months ago, my 79-year-old mother suffered a severe left-sided acute ischemic stroke. She is currently receiving treatment in the Neuro Critical Care Unit at Tribhuvan University Teaching Hospital, Kathmandu.

The stroke has left the entire right side of her body paralyzed. Despite months of intensive treatment, she remains unconscious and is unable to communicate or respond to our voices. Every day, we sit beside her, hoping for even the smallest sign that she will wake up.

To give her every possible chance, she requires ongoing neurocritical care, a tracheostomy, tube feeding, medications, regular medical investigations, rehabilitation, and continuous nursing support.

Our family has exhausted our savings, borrowed from relatives and friends, and taken loans to continue her treatment. Yet the medical costs continue to rise. We expect the total cost of her treatment and rehabilitation an amount that is far beyond what we can manage on our own.

Today, we are asking for your compassion.

Your donation will directly help pay for:

• Hospital and intensive medical care

• Medications and medical supplies

• Tracheostomy and feeding care

• Rehabilitation and physiotherapy

• Ongoing treatment and nursing support

Every contribution, no matter how small, brings hope to our family. If you are unable to donate, please consider sharing our campaign. Your kindness and generosity could give my mother the opportunity to continue receiving the care she urgently needs.

From the bottom of our hearts, thank you for standing with us during the hardest time of our lives. Your support means more than words can express.

With heartfelt gratitude,


Recent Donations

Updates

Prayer Requests

Click the Pray button to let the fundraiser owner know you are praying for them.

Fundraisers Near Me

Family
Home for Babu & Rama
Raised: $1,200 USD
Goal: $14,000 USD
Home for Babu & Rama

Hi everyone, I am setting up an online fundraiser for the purpose of building a small house for Babu and Rama, a long lost neighbour of mine from Indi...

Loading...

Community
Help Costume MYPT's Youth Production of Patience!
Raised: $290 USD
Goal: $2,000 USD
Help Costume MYPT's Youth Production of Patience!

Methuen Young People’s Theatre is delighted to present Gilbert and Sullivan’s Patience this year—a production that MYPT last staged in 34 years ago!Br...

Loading...

Community
Faith in Action: Feeding Our Community
Raised: $185 USD
Goal: $1,000 USD
Faith in Action: Feeding Our Community

Hi, we’re Hannah and Emilio.For years, God has placed a deep calling on our hearts to serve those experiencing homelessness throughout Springfield, Ho...

Loading...

Medical
The First Non-Rolling Foam Roller: Help Launch It!
Raised: $8,550 USD
Goal: $75,000 USD
The First Non-Rolling Foam Roller: Help Launch It!

The Foam Roller That Doesn't Roll™ is our motto describing our simple novel home and gym exercise devices designed to fix the problems of rolling off...

Loading...

Medical
Standing with Holly in Her Breast Cancer Journey
Raised: $18,775 USD
Goal: $25,000 USD
Standing with Holly in Her Breast Cancer Journey

First and foremost, we are asking for your prayers.As Holly begins her journey through a breast cancer diagnosis, our greatest hope is not found in a...

Loading...

Business
Help Support Independent Media
Raised: $3,448 USD
Goal: $2,000 USD
Help Support Independent Media

SUPPORT INDEPENDENT MEDIA! If you appreciate our independent media effort, please support us to fight censorship! We are being silenced in every front...

Loading...

Medical
Support Family Along during Recovery from Surgery
Raised: $260 USD
Goal: $5,000 USD
Support Family Along during Recovery from Surgery

Hello my name is Allison and I have been out of work since November due to a new diagnosis of epilepsy. I will be undergoing brain surgery the first w...

Loading...

Family
Rebuilding After Stroke, Loss & Hardship
Raised: $150 USD
Goal: $3,000 USD
Rebuilding After Stroke, Loss & Hardship

Help Me Through This Difficult SeasonMany of you know me through my writing, music, fiber arts, or our fellowship in Christ. Asking for help is not so...

Loading...

Memorial
Help my mom
Raised: $1,365 USD
Goal: $100,000 USD
Help my mom

Update: Unfortunately my dad passed yesterday morning. My mom could really use all the support while we navigate this new part of our lives. We...

Loading...

Family
Reliable Help is On the Way! I do need a car!
Raised: $110 USD
Goal: $500 USD
Reliable Help is On the Way! I do need a car!

I’m asking for community support. Many of you know my son Blais died in a motorcycle accident just over a year ago on September 30, 2023 I went into a...

Loading...

See More Fundraisers

GiveSendGo

The place where help and hope go hand-in-hand.

Start a GiveSendGoSupport GiveSendGo
Border Curve