Help Save My Mother's Life After a Devastating Str

Help Save My Mother's Life After a Devastating Stroke

Every Prayer, Every Share, and Every Donation Gives Our Family Hope

Dear Friends and Kind Supporters,

I am humbly asking for your help to save my mother's life.

Three months ago, my 79-year-old mother suffered a severe left-sided acute ischemic stroke. She is currently receiving treatment in the Neuro Critical Care Unit at Tribhuvan University Teaching Hospital, Kathmandu.

The stroke has left the entire right side of her body paralyzed. Despite months of intensive treatment, she remains unconscious and is unable to communicate or respond to our voices. Every day, we sit beside her, hoping for even the smallest sign that she will wake up.

To give her every possible chance, she requires ongoing neurocritical care, a tracheostomy, tube feeding, medications, regular medical investigations, rehabilitation, and continuous nursing support.

Our family has exhausted our savings, borrowed from relatives and friends, and taken loans to continue her treatment. Yet the medical costs continue to rise. We expect the total cost of her treatment and rehabilitation an amount that is far beyond what we can manage on our own.

Today, we are asking for your compassion.

Your donation will directly help pay for:

• Hospital and intensive medical care

• Medications and medical supplies

• Tracheostomy and feeding care

• Rehabilitation and physiotherapy

• Ongoing treatment and nursing support

Every contribution, no matter how small, brings hope to our family. If you are unable to donate, please consider sharing our campaign. Your kindness and generosity could give my mother the opportunity to continue receiving the care she urgently needs.

From the bottom of our hearts, thank you for standing with us during the hardest time of our lives. Your support means more than words can express.

With heartfelt gratitude,



