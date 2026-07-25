Help Save My Life: Urgent Lung Cancer Surgery Fund

Hi everyone,





My name is Brandon Ferguson, and I’m reaching out with a heavy heart but also a lot of hope. Just a few weeks ago, I was diagnosed with lung cancer. The news hit like a freight train — one moment I was living my normal life, the next I’m facing a battle I never expected.

After scans and consultations, the doctors have recommended surgery as my best chance for survival and long-term recovery. This procedure is critical to remove the tumor before it spreads further. Without it, my options become much more limited and the outlook much more difficult.

The total cost of the surgery, hospital stay, anesthesia, follow-up treatments, and related medical expenses is $50,000. Unfortunately, my insurance only covers a portion, leaving a significant gap that my family and I simply cannot bridge on our own right now.

I’ve always been the one who takes care of others — working hard, supporting my family, and trying to stay positive even when times get tough. Now I need your help. Every single donation, no matter the size, brings me one step closer to getting this life-saving surgery and fighting to be here for my loved ones for many more years.

This isn’t just about medical bills — it’s about giving me a real fighting chance to beat cancer and return to a normal, healthy life with my loved ones.

If you can contribute anything at all, it would mean the world to me and my family. Even if you can’t donate, please consider sharing this campaign — your share could reach someone who can help.

From the bottom of my heart, thank you for taking the time to read my story and for any support you can offer. Your kindness and generosity during this incredibly difficult time will never be forgotten.

With endless gratitude,





Brandon Ferguson

McKinney Texas



