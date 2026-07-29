Help Save My Injured Cat (Mateo) Emergency Vet

My cat came back inside after going to the bathroom seriously injured. His left front leg appears broken, and I’m scared there may be other injuries too. He barely moves, won’t drink water, and has only eaten a tiny amount since this happened. He needs emergency veterinary care immediately for X-rays, pain treatment, and a full examination, but I do not have the money to get him the help he urgently needs.

Watching him suffer and not being able to afford care has been heartbreaking. He’s part of my family, and I’m trying everything I can to help him before things get worse. Any donation, no matter how small, would go directly toward his emergency vet visit, testing, treatment, medications, and anything else needed to save him and ease his pain.

If you can’t donate, please share this fundraiser. Thank you for helping my cat have a chance to heal. God bless you. I can't express how greatful i am that you are taking time to read this. Prayers for Mateo are always welcomed!