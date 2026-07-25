Help Save My Home

Hello

I'm reaching out for help to save my home as well as with my medical needs. I have not worked since 2017. I have had several back surgeries along with a spinal stimulator. It seems nothing is helping with daily severe pain concerning my entire spine. I recently had 2 strokes back-to-back. My left side is weaker and I'm on 18 different medications. They found a tumor on the pituitary part of my brain. I'm set up to began speech and physical therapy. I am currently receiving injections to help with the inflammation around my spine once again. The most recent strokes made it my 4th stroke within 4 years. It has definitely been a battle for me and praying I can receive the help needed. Please keep me in your prayers 🙏🏾