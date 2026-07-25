Help save my Grandpa from Chronic Bone Cancer





My name is Henry Mba and today I am reaching out with a humble request for help on behalf of my beloved grandfather, who is currently fighting a severe case of chronic arthritis that has drastically changed his life.





For years, my grandfather was a hardworking, loving, and selfless man who dedicated his life to caring for our family and supporting everyone around him. Unfortunately, chronic arthritis has progressed to the point where it has severely affected the bones in his spine. The pain has become unbearable, and he is now bedridden, unable to walk, stand, or carry out even the simplest daily activities without assistance.





After the last X-ray, doctors have advised that he urgently needs surgery, along with continued treatment, medication, and rehabilitation. Sadly, the cost of the surgery and ongoing medical care is far beyond what our family can afford. Despite doing everything we can, we have reached a point where we need the kindness and generosity of others.





We are asking for your support, no donation is too small. Every contribution brings us one step closer to giving my grandfather the treatment he desperately needs and the chance to live without constant pain. If you are unable to donate, simply sharing this fundraiser with your friends, family, and community would mean the world to us.





From the bottom of our hearts, thank you for taking the time to read our story. Your compassion, prayers, generosity, and support give us hope during this incredibly difficult time. We are deeply grateful for every act of kindness, and we pray that your generosity is returned to you many times over.





Thank you for standing with our family and helping us fight for my grandfather's health and recovery.